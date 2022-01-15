Cyber attack on Ukrainian government warns users to ‘fear worst’

A laptop screen displays a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, that appeared on the official website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after a massive cyberattack. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn

Unknown hackers launched an attack on Ukrainian government websites yesterday.

The attack comes as tensions soar between Russia and Nato, the Western military alliance, because Russian troops are massing on the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an invasion.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s cyber police said that “more than five” government sites were attacked and authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Officials said it was too early to say who was behind the attacks.

In a later briefing, Viktor Zhora, deputy head of Ukraine’s state agency of special communication and information protection, said that “close to 70” federal and local government websites were attacked, and a “substantial portion” are up and working again.

Russia has been behind similar incidents before, however, raising fears that it could mark the opening salvo in broader Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Just hours before the attacks, Dmitri Alperovitch, an expert on cyber security and co-founder of CrowdStrike, a leading firm in the field, told a Washington Post Live discussion that Ukraine had already been subjected to increased cyber attacks, which he said could be a prelude to an invasion.

“We are also seeing increased cyber intrusions that appear to be intelligence collection for potential execution of a kinetic operation by the Russians,” he said.

“A lot of people, myself included, expect very likely an invasion of Ukraine to occur in the next month or so.”



Yesterday morning, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Education and Science posted on social media that their sites were down, and local media reported that the country’s main government website, the Emergency Situations Ministry and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs were also affected.

Visitors to some Ukrainian government sites were greeted with a message telling them that their personal data had been “uploaded to the public network” and “destroyed.”

“All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst,” the message said.

“This is for your past, present and future.”





The attack came immediately after a flurry of diplomatic efforts in Europe failed to resolve the mounting crisis over Russian demands for sweeping new security arrangements by the United States and Nato. (Washington Post)

















