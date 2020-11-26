Culled mink ‘back from the dead’ after burial

As if the Danish government’s rushed decision to cull and bury more than 10 million mink wasn’t a grisly enough story, thousands of the animals’ bloated cadavers have begun to re-emerge from shallow graves.

The phenomenon was reported after carcasses were spotted popping up to the surface at a mass burial site at a military training field on Sunday.

“It is an extraordinary situation,” Thomas Kristensen, a press officer with Denmark’s National Police, which is responsible for the mink

burials, said.

“In connection with the decay, gasses form, which cause the whole thing to expand a little, and then in the worst case they get pushed out of the ground.”

The environment ministry, which is regulating the burials, said the minks’ return from the grave was a “temporary problem tied to the animals’ decaying process”.

The cadavers’ eerie re-emergence has triggered a flurry of zombie jokes on Twitter.

The cull decision has turned into a national scandal after the Danish government acknowledged it had no legal right to order a cull of mink not contaminated by the Covid variant.

Online Editors