Culled mink ‘back from the dead’ after burial

Flurry of zombie jokes as thousands of bloated cadavers of farmed mink surface in Denmark
As if the Danish government’s rushed decision to cull and bury more than 10 million mink wasn’t a grisly enough story, thousands of the animals’ bloated cadavers have begun to re-emerge from shallow graves.
The phenomenon was reported after carcasses were spotted popping up to the surface at a mass burial site at a military training field on Sunday.
“It is an extraordinary situation,” Thomas Kristensen, a press officer with Denmark’s National Police, which is responsible for the mink
burials, said.
“In connection with the decay, gasses form, which cause the whole thing to expand a little, and then in the worst case they get pushed out of the ground.”
The environment ministry, which is regulating the burials, said the minks’ return from the grave was a “temporary problem tied to the animals’ decaying process”.
The cadavers’ eerie re-emergence has triggered a flurry of zombie jokes on Twitter.
The cull decision has turned into a national scandal after the Danish government acknowledged it had no legal right to order a cull of mink not contaminated by the Covid variant.
Online Editors