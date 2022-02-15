‘Crucial window’: Joe Biden and Boris Johnson in last-ditch effort to prevent Ukraine-Russia war

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night insisted not all hope was lost despite the Ukrainian president appearing to suggest Russia could invade tomorrow.

After another frantic day of diplomacy, Mr Johnson and Mr Biden agreed there was still a “crucial window” to avoid war.

It came as Volodymyr Zelensky warned his people to prepare for a Russian invasion tomorrow, urging them to greet it with a show of patriotism on the streets, in a bizarre video address to the nation. Close aides later said he was being “ironic”.

Ukrainians should “hang national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons, and show our unity to the whole world”, he said.

Western leaders are today expected to engage in 11th-hour diplomacy to try and resolve the security crisis peacefully, but officials fear time is running out.

Washington closed its embassy in Kyiv last night, moving core staff to Lviv, a city about 300 miles to the west. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the “dramatic acceleration in the build-up of Russian forces”.

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, warned that “all the elements” were in place for a “major offensive”.

Hope was raised in Moscow yesterday after Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to consent to his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, continuing with diplomatic talks. Russia also said it was ending its military drills on the Ukrainian border.

In a televised meeting, Mr Lavrov indicated his desire to press on with negotiations over “security guarantees” from the West. “I believe that our possibilities are far from exhausted. I would propose continuing and intensifying them,” he said.

The president replied: “Good.”

His comments saw Russia’s ruble and stocks bounce as some Russian media outlets portrayed them as a sign that the Kremlin had no plans to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

A “hope not just for Putin but for the whole world” is how the Russian news agency RIA Novosti described the pledge to give diplomacy a chance.

The messaging was met with scepticism in Britain. One senior security source said they “would be wary” of reading the exchange as a suggestion that Moscow may retreat from an invasion.

Another government source said: “You genuinely have to take in good faith the possibility of a diplomatic outcome, but in the back of your mind remember the [Russian] military hardware is still there, nothing is going home, more is arriving... You can’t wish away what you’re seeing with your own eyes.”

Western officials believe Russia has now amassed 100 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine’s border, up from 83 last week, with another 14 on the way.

More than 60pc of Russia’s ground combat power and half its air force has been mobilised, in the biggest build up of military force in Europe since the end of the Cold War.



It is thought that if Mr Putin launches an invasion, there would likely be multiple angles of attack. In addition to a potential assault on the capital, Russian forces would be expected to try and encircle the Ukrainian troops who are based in the east of the country.



Mr Zelensky’s warning about an imminent invasion was said to be an attempt to mock Western intelligence briefings that had marked tomorrow as the day for an incursion.

“They are scaring us with a big war and once again setting the date for a military invasion... We clearly know where the foreign army is near our borders, its numbers, its locations, its equipment and its plans. We have something to oppose. We have a wonderful army,” Mr Zelensky said.

Mykhailo Podoliak, a presidential adviser, later said Mr Zelensky was being “ironic”.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky yesterday insisted that he was still pursuing Nato membership, after his ambassador in London suggested that staying out of the alliance could prevent a Russian invasion.

Speaking after a meeting with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, he said joining Nato remained the best way to protect his country.

“Many journalists and many leaders are hinting a little to Ukraine that it is possible not to take risks, not to constantly raise the issue of future membership in the alliance, because these risks are associated with the reaction of the Russian Federation,” Mr Zelensky said.

“I believe that we should move along the path we have chosen.”







