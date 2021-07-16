Critics warn of ‘Polexit’ as EU conflict with Poland and Hungary escalates

Marchers protest in Warsaw in support of the LGBTQ community

The European Union’s rule-of-law conflict with eastern member states escalated as the bloc’s top court struck down a major Polish judicial reform and legal action was started against Hungary and Poland for violating the rights of LGBTQ people.

The moves added to concern that the EU’s executive may soon attempt to slash the billions of euro of financing that the two countries receive.

Their currencies were among the world’s worst-performers yesterday.

The developments prompted harsh rhetoric from both sides of the divide and raised questions about the EU’s future.

Poland’s opposition stepped up warnings that the nation is on course to crash out of the bloc, while a Hungarian minister said linking EU funding with LGBTQ rights “will destroy” the union.

The latest tensions began on Wednesday when Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal openly defied a crucial pillar of the 27-nation bloc’s legal system by ruling that interim orders by EU courts on judicial matters were not enforceable.

That raised fears about Pol- and’s ability to abide by EU rules and remain part of the bloc’s legal system.

The EU could start punishing rule-of-law offenders this year with a new sanctions tool freezing funds from the bloc’s €1.8trn pandemic stimulus package before they have been disbursed.

The European Commission still hasn’t approved national recovery plans, which provide access to the relief money, from several countries, including Hungary and Poland.

“It must be clear that proper implementation of the national recovery plans requires that member states have in place management, control and judicial supervisory systems that can guarantee the proper use of EU funds and the protection of the financial interests of the EU,” said Eric Mamer, the commission’s chief spokesman, when asked about Poland.

The EU Court of Justice ruled yesterday that Poland’s disciplinary regime for judges isn’t compatible with EU law.

The mechanism “could be used in order to exert political control over judicial decisions or to exert pressure on judges with a view to influencing their decisions,” according to the verdict. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the ruling amounted to “discrimination” against Poland.

The commission said it will use all instruments at its disposal to defend the rights of LGBTQ people. It follows new legislation in Hungary that bans making content deemed to “promote homosexuality” available to minors and anti-gay declarations by Polish towns and regions.

“We’re on the road to a legal Polexit,” said Poland’s human-rights ombudsman, Adam Bodnar.