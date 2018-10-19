Crimea massacre has US roots, claims Putin

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has said Wednesday's mass school shooting in Crimea was the result of "globalisation" and the continuation of an American trend.

"It's a result of globalisation. On social media, on the internet, we see there is a whole community that has been created. Everything started with the tragic events in schools in the US," he said at a forum in Sochi, adding that unstable young people were creating "fake heroes for themselves" and "reaching out for a surrogate for heroism in the absence of the real thing".

He went on: "We're not creating healthy [internet] content for young people - which leads to tragedies of this kind."

Yesterday, Mr Putin's spokesman called the incident part of a "dangerous trend".

Vladislav Roslyakov (18) killed 20 students in the Moscow-annexed peninsula college before killing himself. More than 40 others were injured.

An ex-girlfriend said Roslyakov had spoken to her about taking revenge for bullying.

State television suggested Ukrainian agents were to blame. Sergey Aksyonov, the head of Crimea, said the gunman could not have organised the attack alone and investigators were looking into "who prepared him for this crime".

