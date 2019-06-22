Spain's Supreme Court has overruled two lower courts and sentenced five men to 15 years in prison each for raping an 18-year-old woman.

Court raises sentences for five rapists to 15 years after outcry

The case had triggered an outcry because lower courts last year convicted the men of the lesser crime of sexual abuse, handing down nine-year sentences.

The public prosecutor, victim and regional authorities appealed to the Supreme Court for a rape conviction and longer sentences. The men's lawyers wanted them acquitted, arguing their victim had consented.

The judges came to their verdict after just two hours.

Women's rights advocates had expressed anger about the lower court's leniency and its confirmation by a second court, organising protests since the 2017 verdict.

Prosecutors said the men boasted about the 2016 attack on a WhatsApp group named 'La Manada', or 'Animal Pack'.

