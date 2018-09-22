Court orders Le Pen to have psychiatric tests

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has refused to undergo court-ordered psychiatric evaluation for tweeting photos of Isil atrocities, angrily comparing the demand to methods used by totalitarian regimes.

Ms Le Pen was stripped of her parliamentary immunity and then charged in March with "distributing violent images" for tweeting three gruesome pictures showing killings by Isil.

On Thursday, she tweeted copies of a court document dated September 11 ordering her to undergo the evaluation before the case goes to trial, at which she faces the possibility of three years in prison and a fine of €75,000.

"I thought I had seen it all, but no! For denouncing the horrors of Daesh in tweets, the 'justice system' is putting me through psychiatric tests! Just how far will they go?" she said in another tweet, using the Arabic acronym for Isil.

The 50-year-old argued that the obligatory psychiatric evaluation was usually reserved for sex offenders and paedophiles. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

