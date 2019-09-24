News Europe

Tuesday 24 September 2019

Court delivers historic ruling: A hangover is an illness

A German court made the decision in a case concerning a product marketed as an ‘anti-hangover drink’.

A model posing as a woman asleep after drinking lots of alcohol (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A German court has ruled that a hangover is an illness, in a verdict against the distributor of a food supplement marketed as an “anti-hangover drink”.

The state court in Frankfurt ruled in a verdict released on Monday that marketing by the defendant, which it did not identify, violated a ban on attributing to food products the ability to prevent, treat or heal illnesses.

It rejected an appeal against a lower court’s similar verdict.

Judges found that an illness should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people’s health, and said the term encompasses “any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body’s normal condition or normal activity”, according to a court statement.

That, they said, includes headaches and other symptoms that result from consuming alcohol, “a harmful substance”.

