Russia's highest court has endorsed a move to let Vladimir Putin stay in power beyond his current term as president, ignoring an open letter from several hundred prominent Russians who decried the plan as an "anti-constitutional coup".

In January, Mr Putin floated constitutional amendments which would overhaul the political system, potentially giving him several options for staying in charge in another role when his fourth term in office ends in 2024.

He is currently barred from seeking re-election, but last week Valentina Tereshkova, a prominent member of the Russian parliament, shocked the nation by suggesting Mr Putin should be allowed to run again after the constitutional overhaul.

The amendment in question cancels out all Mr Putin's previous terms in office and it breezed through parliament last week before being endorsed by the Constitutional Court yesterday.

After less than three days of deliberations, Russia's highest court delivered a ruling, conceding that the amendment favours the incumbent, but also citing "risks posed to the state and society" if it were not passed as a justification for approving the measure.

The court added that it would be up to voters to decide who to support, and that it does not automatically extend Mr Putin's 20-year rule to 36 years.

Some 500 prominent Russians, including best-selling authors and eminent scientists, had signed an open letter expressing concern about the long-term implications of the constitutional change.

They argued that "our country is on the brink of a deep constitutional crisis".

In the letter, published on the website of opposition- leaning Ekho Moskvy radio station, they said: "We are conscious of this historic moment, and we're calling on all Russians who care to do all in their power to restore the rule of law and constitutional order."

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said that Mr Putin knows of the letter, but receives "an enormous number of letters" in his support. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

