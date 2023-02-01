| 7.8°C Dublin

Couple leaves baby at airport check-in to avoid paying more to board Ryanair flight

Lucy Thackray

AIRLINE staff at an Israeli airport were shocked when a couple decided to leave their baby at a check-in desk, after a disagreement arose over having to buy a separate ticket for their child.

The incident happened at the Ryanair desk of Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, the airline confirmed. A local news outlet said the couple were travelling to Brussels on Belgian passports, when they discovered they had to pay extra for a seat for their baby.

