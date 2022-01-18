Couple flush with success as court finds in their favour in 20-year ‘loud loo’ legal dispute

A bitter row between neighbours over a toilet’s thunderous flush has finally been resolved after being bogged down for nearly 20 years in the Italian legal system.

The saga began in 2003 when four brothers installed a lavatory in a seaside apartment in Liguria’s Golfo dei Poeti – or Gulf of Poets – so named because of the many writers who lived there, from Lord Byron to Percy Shelley and DH Lawrence.

There was nothing lyrical about the argument that ensued, however.

The husband and wife said the loo’s noisy flush kept them up at night.

Their bedstead was right up against the connecting wall and their bedroom was too small to allow for the furniture to be rearranged.

The pair took the case to a court in the city of La Spezia, saying that the noise of the flush was “intolerable”, but the complaint was thrown out by a judge.

So they referred the case to an appeal court in Genoa, which ordered an inspection of the two apartments and found that the flush was indeed so loud that it “prejudiced the quality of life” of the couple.

Unhappy with that verdict, the four brothers challenged the court’s judgment, taking the case to the Supreme Court in Rome. But judges there have now found in favour of the couple, ruling that the loud toilet “infringed on their right to a good night’s sleep”.

The court ordered the brothers to pay their neighbours €500 compensation for every year since the complaint was first made in 2003 – amounting to €9,500.

One Italian newspaper, Il Giornale, said the story, while somewhat humorous, pointed to systemic failings. “This is the reality of the judiciary and the reason why the Italian justice system doesn’t work,” it said. (© Telegraph Media Group Lts 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]