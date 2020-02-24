Virus fears: A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which has now been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Photo: Manuel Silvestri/ REUTERS

The Minister for Health Simon Harris today said that mass gatherings of people, including the upcoming match between Ireland and Italy, would be reviewed in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Further decisions are yet to be made, according to Mr Harris. There will not be cancellations unless it is warranted but these large gatherings will have to be kept under review in case of risk of potential spread of the virus.

Mr Harris said: “Big decisions will have to be made in the coming days including in relation to mass gatherings including the Ireland and Italy rugby game which is due to take place here in the not too distant future.

“The national public health emergency team will be examining the issue of mass gatherings.”

He said: ”The rugby game is something that needs particular consideration because of the involvement of Italy.

“We will act in accordance with the best health advice."

Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to more than 130.

Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to more than 130.

Asked about the chance of a lockdown in Ireland of towns and schools in the event of a large outbreak of the virus here he said:“We have been preparing for the virus since January.

“We have put a national public health emergency team in place and they have done very good work.

“Ireland will work in unison with the European Union (EU).We live in the EU where there is free movement of people .

“It makes sense we move together in this.My officials will take part in meetings taking part in Europe today.”

The risk to Europe has been deemed moderate to high.

Mr Harris also said there were no plans to cancel the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin city centre.

The expert group will meet again tomorrow to review preparations and he expects new advice from the European Disease Centre today in relation to the precautions that should be in place to halt its spread.

This comes as eleven Italian towns were in lockdown due to coronavirus last night as three deaths were attributed to the disease following a dramatic surge in cases.

Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, announced the "extraordinary measures" as a search was launched to find the elusive "patient zero" believed to have spread the virus, making Italy the first European country with a significant outbreak.

Under the decree, around 50,000 people are now banned from leaving or entering the zones across the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto without permission.

At least 155 have now tested positive for the virus, meaning Italy has the fifth most cases of any country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team’s decision making will continue to be guided by WHO and ECDC assessments throughout the coming days, he said

The new cases prompted the closure of schools and universities and forced Giorgio Armani to cancel its centrepiece runway show as Milan Fashion Week was thrown into chaos.

Authorities cut short the Venice Carnival by two days, and cancelled the Scotland-Italy Women's Six Nations clash scheduled to take place in Legnano, north of Milan. Three men's Serie A football matches were also called off.

Last night, Austria announced that it was stopping all train travel to and from Italy due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Yesterday, Mr Conte said: "We have adopted a decree to protect the health of Italians, which is our priority."

He urged people to "have faith in the political and scientific institutions, which are doing everything possible".

The government-imposed quarantine in Lombardy and Veneto will last for at least two weeks.

The Department of Health warned today that EU countries are at heightened risk of suffering clusters of cases of the coronavirus.

The risk has now been rated as "moderate to high."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Ireland has been working on its preparedness for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) since January. We remain in a containment phase and, to date, there have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

"However, clearly the international situation is evolving. We will work with counterparts at the ECDC and WHO over the coming days to fully assess and incorporate the implications of these developments into our approach in Ireland.

"Our public health advice currently remains unchanged - anyone who may have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19, or who has been to mainland China in the last 14 days, is advised to contact HSE Live. If they are unwell with cough, especially with respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever) they should isolate themselves and phone their GP immediately."

Meanwhile, four cruise ship passengers flown to England at the weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13.

The four - confirmed to be British nationals - have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres. They had been among a group of 30 Britons and two Irish citizens who arrived at a quarantine block at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside on Saturday.

They are the first diagnoses of the Covid-19 strain in people brought back to the UK on repatriation flights.

England's chief medical officer said the virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which had been held for more than two weeks off the coast of Japan. The British Department of Health said a "full infectious disease risk assessment" was done before Saturday's repatriation flight and that no one who boarded the plane had displayed any symptoms of the virus.

Elsewhere, Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, has acknowledged "shortcomings" in his country's response to the coronavirus epidemic and warned that China was facing its most serious public health crisis "in decades".

The unusually frank comments came as the global epidemic gathered pace.

South Korea's president put the country on "red alert" and Iran closed schools across 14 provinces after the death toll there climbed to eight.

Speaking in a video conference with officials, Mr Xi said there were "obvious shortcomings in the response to the epidemic", which he described as "a crisis for us and...a big test".

"At present, the epidemic situation is still grim and complex, and prevention and control work is in the most difficult and critical stage," Mr Xi said.

China has been praised by the World Health Organisation for its response to the epidemic, but criticised for silencing early warnings from a whistleblower doctor who has since died from the virus.

Mainland China reported 648 new infections yesterday, bringing the total to 76,936, and 97 deaths - a slight decrease on the daily death toll - bringing total fatalities to 2,442.

The worst of the epidemic is still confined to Hubei province and the city of Wuhan, which remain under lockdown, but a cluster was found in a Beijing hospital and more than 500 cases have been reported in the prison system.

Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea, said he was putting the public health alert up to "red" and ordered "unprecedented" steps to curb the outbreak. Mr Moon said the disease had "reached a crucial watershed" after authorities reported 169 new cases, bringing the total to 602.

Four more people were reported to have died in the country, bringing total fatalities there to six. Red alert status allows authorities to close schools and restrict transport.

The Iranian health ministry said its death toll had risen to eight, the highest outside China, and schools and seminaries would be closed in 14 provinces. The country had 43 confirmed cases.

The high ratio of deaths to infections in Iran suggests far more people have been infected than have been diagnosed, or that the strain there is unusually deadly. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Online Editors