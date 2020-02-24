Coronavirus: Ireland's next Six Nations rugby game in doubt as virus claims six lives in Italy

Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

IRELAND’s rugby Six Nations showdown with Italy next month is in serious doubt amid fear about the spread of the new coronavirus.

It comes as the virus is spreading rapidly in the northern part of Italy.

Officials there have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events, including Ulster’s PRO14 game against Benetton in Treviso due to take place this Saturday.

Independent.ie can reveal that with thousands of Italian fans due to travel to Dublin for the March 7 game in the Aviva, the situation is being kept under review by officials.

Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to more than 130.

“It’s too early to say at this point,” a senior Government source said of the game being called off. However it was now a real possibility, the source said.

The game is due to take place in the Aviva Stadium with up to 5,000 tickets allocated for the travelling support.

There is precedent for Six Nations' matches being postponed during to health concerns. In 2001, two Irish games - against England and Scotland - were delayed by months in a bid to curtail the spread of foot and mouth disease.

A spokesman for the IRFU said, as things stand, all the games scheduled for the weekend of March 7 will go ahead. This included the U20 and women’s games against Italy to be played here on the weekend.

Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

Read More

However, that was subject to advice from the Government.

“The Ireland v Italy fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 6 (U20s), 7 (Men) and 8 (Women) of March remain as scheduled. The IRFU will follow government advice on such fixtures,” he said.

Drone footage shows hundreds queuing for discounted face masks in Daegu, South Korea. The country is one of the highest affected by the Covid-19 virus outside of China - with more than 830 confirmed cases.

A spokesman for the HSE said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) would meet tomorrow.

It’s understood a decision will then be taken on whether the game will go ahead.

Meanwhile, Irish people have been urged not to travel to areas of Italy hit by the virus.

The updated advice was issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs today.

It said there has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Italy.

As a result, the Italian government has provided in law for certain administrative areas, where necessary, to take appropriate actions.

These actions include restriction of movement into and out of those areas, restriction of certain transport services,a suspension of demonstrations and meetings (either public or private) and school or university closures.

Expand Close Virus fears: A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands next to carnival revellers at Venice Carnival, which has now been cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Photo: Manuel Silvestri/ REUTERS REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp

The Minister for Health Simon Harris earlier today said that mass gatherings of people, including the upcoming match between Ireland and Italy, would be reviewed in light of the spread of the coronavirus.

Further decisions are yet to be made, according to Mr Harris. There will not be cancellations unless it is warranted but these large gatherings will have to be kept under review in case of risk of potential spread of the virus.

Mr Harris said: “Big decisions will have to be made in the coming days including in relation to mass gatherings including the Ireland and Italy rugby game which is due to take place here in the not too distant future.

“The national public health emergency team will be examining the issue of mass gatherings.”

He said: ”The rugby game is something that needs particular consideration because of the involvement of Italy.

“We will act in accordance with the best health advice.”

Asked about the chance of a lockdown in Ireland of towns and schools in the event of a large outbreak of the virus here he said:“We have been preparing for the virus since January.

“We have put a national public health emergency team in place and they have done very good work.

“Ireland will work in unison with the European Union (EU).We live in the EU where there is free movement of people .

“It makes sense we move together in this.My officials will take part in meetings taking part in Europe today.”

The risk to Europe has been deemed moderate to high.

Mr Harris also said there were no plans to cancel the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin city centre.

The expert group will meet again tomorrow to review preparations and he expects new advice from the European Disease Centre today in relation to the precautions that should be in place to halt its spread.

This comes as the sixth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europe's worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5pc on fears over the economic impact.

More than 220 people have come down with the virus since Friday, latest data showed, the vast majority of them in the wealthy regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Authorities across northern Italy have shut schools, universities, museums and cinemas for at least a week, and banned public gatherings including the famed Venice carnival.

Ten towns in Lombardy close to Italy's financial capital Milan, with a combined population of nearly 50,000, have been placed under effective quarantine, with similar measures in place for a small town in neighbouring Veneto.

"To be honest, nobody thought the spread (of coronavirus) would be so aggressive. The illness is not serious, but it must not be underestimated," Attilio Fontana, the regional governor of Lombardy, told 102.5 RTL radio.

He added that emergency measures imposed at the weekend would be effective and that "in a matter of days, the spread of the virus will regress".

Analysts warned that the outbreak, which is centred on the country's industrial and financial hearlands, could shunt Italy's fragile economy into its fourth recession in 12 years.

Italian shares were down 4.68pc at 1300 GMT, with businesses most at risk from an expected spending slump worst hit. Electronic payments group NEXI lost more than 6.7pc, while motorway and airport retail group Autogrill slumped 12.5pc.

Local authorities announced two new deaths on Monday, both men in their 80s from Lombardy. The three previous fatalities recorded since Friday were also all elderly and most of the dead had serious underlying health problems.

Lombardy remained the worst hit region with some 172 confirmed cases, while neighbouring Veneto had 27 infections, including two in Venice which has been packed for the carnival season.

Officials said 23 people were in intensive care, while almost 100 were being taken care of in their own homes, with some of them showing little or no outward symptoms.

Milan, a city of 1.3 million people, was much quieter than normal for a Monday morning. Trials were cancelled, some supermarket shelves were empty, and even the city's imposing Gothic cathedral closed its doors, disappointing tourists.

"We were only meant to spend three days in Milan and then go to Venice for the carnival but everything is shut," said Russian tourist Violla Belova, 50, wearing a face mask as she took photographs of the shuttered Duomo cathedral.

"I hope we won't have to cut our trip short," she said.

With other countries looking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mauritius on Monday told passengers from Lombardy and Veneto aboard an Alitalia aircraft that they would either have to go into quarantine or else fly straight back home.

Alitalia said 40 out of the 224 passengers and crew were affected by the ban and decided to leave the Indian Ocean island immediately.

Ireland said its citizens should not travel to parts of Italy affected by the outbreak. Tunisia announced on Monday that it may suspend some flights to Italy to reduce its exposure to the coronavirus.

Austria briefly blocked a train from Italy at its border on Sunday because of concerns over the health of two travellers.

Italy's tourism industry, which accounts for up to 13% of the gross domestic product, sounded the alarm bell.

"We have been swamped by cancellations in the last few days, in restaurants, hotels, everywhere," said Patrizio Bertin, the head of the Veneto branch of Italy's trade lobby Confcommercio.

Marco Michielli, head of Veneto's hoteliers' association Federalberghi, said cancellations were "raining down all over the region, like in the rest of Italy," and criticised the draconian measures adopted by the authorities.

"I think the government has been excessively prudent, to use a euphemism, it's as though there were an Ebola epidemic."

With additional reporting from reuters

Online Editors