Corbyn leads emotional tributes to Grenfell victims

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn promised he was "here to try to change things" as he met with an emotional crowd of mourners outside the Grenfell Tower memorial service.

Calls for "justice" greeted the politician as he left the ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the six-month anniversary of the disaster, attended by political leaders and the royal family.

Several of those touched by the tragedy hugged the Labour leader tightly and told him they were relying on him to ensure the truth about the fire came to light. A vast police investigation and public inquiry have been launched into the causes of the inferno, in which 71 died on June 14. Asked how it felt to witness the outpouring of passion, Mr Corbyn, who was joined by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, said: "Very moving because they're going through hurt, they've gone through a crisis six months ago. They haven't had the housing they should have had since then, but they are still reliving the trauma of that night. People are very angry and I understand that, I'm here to listen to them, I'm here to work and I'm here to try to change things."

Around 1,500 people attended the service - including British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Prince of Wales and global pop star Adele. Hundreds then poured onto the steps of the historic cathedral and paused, clutching flowers and pictures of those killed, beneath a banner which simply read: "Grenfell".

Mr Corbyn said: "The service was extremely moving and I thought the most moving part was the children laying the green hearts with the Grenfell banner in front and the singing of 'There's A Place For Us' from 'West Side Story', it's a lovely song. "Out here, the questions still have to be answered - why, why have so many families not been rehoused?

"The inquiry has to come up with some very strong answers to some very tough questions about the building, the cladding and the performance of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea." It is suspected that cladding wrapped around the block during a recent refurbishment fuelled the spread of the fire.

Mr Corbyn continued: "But as a country, why do we have homeless people? Why do we have overcrowding? Why do we have so much inadequate housing - this has to be addressed."

