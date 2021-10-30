COP26 must offer ‘concrete hope’ to youth, says Francis

Pope Francis joined a growing chorus calling for action at the UN COP26 climate summit, saying the world’s political leaders must give future generations “concrete hope” that they are taking the radical steps needed.

The 84-year-old , who will not attend the summit, which runs from tomorrow until November 12, following surgery earlier this year, called for a “renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world” to spur action, saying that while talks would be tough, they offered an opportunity.

“These crises present us with the need to take decisions, radical decisions that are not always easy,” he said, adding: “moments of difficulty like these also present opportunities, opportunities that we must not waste”.

The Pope had an opportunity to raise his climate concerns at a lengthy meeting with US President Joe Biden in Rome. Both the White House and the Vatican were due to issue statements later.

Separately, in a draft communique seen ahead of summit, leaders of the 20 richest countries will acknowledge the existential threat of climate change.

The Group of 20, whose leaders gather today and tomorrow in Rome before heading to Glasgow for the UN gathering, will pledge to take urgent steps to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While the 2015 Paris Agreement committed signatories to keeping global warming to “well below” 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and preferably to 1.5 degrees, carbon levels in the atmosphere have since grown.



Climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has berated politicians for 30 years of “blah, blah, blah” rather than acting to curb global warming, is among those expected to protest on the streets of the City of London, the UK capital’s financial heart and home to some of the world’s biggest financial firms.

Mr Biden will join his counterparts at the G20 meeting after a setback on Thursday when the House of Representatives abandoned plans for a vote on a $1trn (€800bn) infrastructure bill, which would have represented the biggest investment in climate action in US history.

The US president had hoped to reach an agreement before COP26, where he wants to present a message that the US has resumed the fight against global warming.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting the summit, said this week the outcome hangs in the balance.

Yesterday Britain moved a step closer to ensuring business aligns with net-zero commitments by becoming the first G20 country to make a set of global voluntary disclosure standards on climate-related risks mandatory for big firms.

Mining giant Anglo American said it aims to halve its indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as it bolsters renewable electricity supply in Latin America and explores ways to better access metals and minerals.

But leaders of Europe’s biggest oil and gas companies, among big firms conspicuous by their absence at COP26, said political leaders must make carbon markets more effective and that only states can effectively curb fossil fuel demand.

The statement from the G20 countries, which are responsible for an estimated 80pc of global greenhouse gas emissions, said members acknowledged “the key relevance of achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by 2050”.

But countries on the climate frontline who are struggling with rising sea levels want steps taken now. “We need concrete action now. We cannot wait until 2050, it is a matter of our survival,” Anote Tong, a former president of the Pacific Island nation Kiribati and twice a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, said.

UN climate experts say a 2050 deadline is crucial to meet the 1.5 degree limit, but some of the world’s biggest polluters say they cannot reach it, with China, by far the largest carbon emitter, aiming for 2060. In the G20 draft communique, the 2050 date appears in brackets, indicating it is still subject to negotiation.

Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7C temperature rise this century, a UN report said on Tuesday.

Mr Tong has predicted his country of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level will likely become uninhabitable in 30 to 60 years’ time and Pacific Island leaders are demanding immediate action.