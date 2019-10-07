Several thousand conservative activists of all ages marched through Paris to protest at a French bill that would give lesbian couples and single women access to in vitro fertilisation and related procedures.

Conservative protesters in march to stop lesbians getting fertility help

"Where is my dad?" read some signs as traditional Catholic groups, far-right activists and other marchers weaved from the Luxembourg Garden to the Montparnasse neighbourhood, passing by the French Senate.

Police guarded several Paris streets as the protest unfolded, notably to prevent tensions with LGBT activists holding a small counter-demonstration in support of the bill. Both were peaceful.

The conservatives' march was organised by the same groups that held mass demonstrations against France's legalisation of gay marriage in 2013, who are hoping their opposition to the IVF bill provides new fuel for their movement.

Some shouting "Liberty, Equality, Paternity" - a play on the national French motto - marchers argued that the bill deprives children of the right to a father. The crowd included parents with children and older people.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has insisted that such IVF procedures shouldn't be restricted to infertile, married heterosexual couples as families and society evolve.

