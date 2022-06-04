Concerns after North Korea takes charge of arms forum

North Korea has taken the helm of the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament – despite developing nuclear weapons in defiance of sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

North Korea’s turn in the rotating presidency started amid reports that the country is about to resume nuclear tests after a nearly five-year hiatus and amid its most active spate in years of test ballistic missile launches.

A coalition of some 50 countries expressed concerns about North Korea chairing the world’s only permanent and multilateral forum for disarmament.

Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely, on behalf of the coalition, condemned the North’s “reckless actions which continue to seriously undermine the very value of the Conference on Disarmament”.

North Korea’s presidency raised questions in Washington about the efficacy of the Geneva-based forum.

