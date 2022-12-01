Concern for Putin as support for the war in Ukraine continues to tumble

Vladimir Putin is trying to bolster support for the war in Ukraine, but a new poll shows bad news for the Russian President. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik

Support for the war in Ukraine has fallen significantly in Russia, according to a leaked Kremlin poll that piles further pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Only one in four Russians are in favour of keeping troops in Ukraine, down from 57pc in July. The findings were published in a report for senior government officials by the Kremlin’s Federal Guard Service, which was obtained by Meduza, an independent investigative news website.

The drop in support comes after Russia ordered tens of thousands of men to be mobilised and sent to the front lines. Putin tried to calm rising anger last week with a public meeting with the wives of soldiers.

Attrition levels remain high as reports continue to surface of poor training and equipment for recently mobilised Russian conscripts.

“People perceived this as something that did not concern them,” said Denis Volkov, head of the Levada Centre, an independent research institute. “Now the risks have grown and people want peace talks to begin.”

Weapons and ammunition factories across the country have reportedly been working overtime.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, told a televised meeting yesterday that military spending on new weapons will rise by 50pc, starting next year.

He also said Russia plans “major construction” at military bases hosting Russian nuclear missiles.

Ukrainians are currently grappling with the aftermath of recent Russian missile attacks that left many areas without electricity or heating.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said yesterday at least nine people had been reported dead in fires in the previous 24 hours as citizens ignore safety rules and try to heat their homes amid widespread blackouts.

A small explosive device hidden inside an envelope went off at the Ukrainian embassy compound in Madrid yesterday afternoon.

The letter, addressed to Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, had not been through a security scanner when it was opened. Spanish police said an embassy employee was slightly injured and went to a hospital himself.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered security to be tightened at all Ukrainian embassies abroad and called on Spanish authorities to investigate the attack.

The Ukrainian government also found itself arguing with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as she claimed in a speech that 20,000 Ukrainian civilians and 100,000 troops have been killed since the start of the invasion. Previous Ukrainian death toll estimates were in five, not six-digit figures.

Several hours later, the transcript of Ms von der Leyen’s speech posted on Twitter was edited to delete mention of Ukrainian casualties. An EC spokeswoman later described the incident as a misunderstanding, saying the figures referred to casualties – meaning those both killed and injured.

The European Commission has proposed a plan to compensate Ukraine for damage from Russia’s invasion with proceeds from investing Russian funds frozen under sanctions.

EC officials said the West could create a fund to manage and invest seized liquid assets of the Russian central bank, and use the proceeds to support Ukraine in the short term ahead of a compensation scheme. Moscow says seizing its funds or those of its citizens amounts to theft.

