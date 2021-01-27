Compensation row over violin 'looted' by Nazis

The fate of a rare 18th-century violin has reopened debate over Germany’s efforts to return property looted from Jews by the Nazis.

The violin, made in 1706 by Giuseppe Guarneri, the Italian master, is said by its owners, a Nuremberg musical foundation, to be an “instrument of understanding”.

Yet a government commission has taken the unusual step of publicly shaming the foundation after it refused to pay compensation to the descendants of the violin’s Jewish former owner.

The Franz Hofmann und Sophie Hagemann Foundation claims information has come to light that suggests the violin was not looted. The affair has exposed the toothlessness of the German authorities to force private owners to return property or pay restitution.

The “filius Andreae” violin was bought in 1938 by Felix Hildesheimer, a music dealer in the small western city of Speyer. He and his wife tried to flee Nazi Germany to Australia but were unable to secure visas. Forced to sell his home and business at a fraction of their value, he took his own life in 1939.

What happened to the violin is unclear, but authorities believe it was either seized or forcibly sold by the Nazis. It reappeared in 1974, when Sophie Hagemann, a violinist, found it in poor condition in a German music shop. She left it to a foundation for musical children established in memory of her husband, Franz Hofmann, a composer. After her death, the foundation referred the case to the Advisory Commission on Nazi-Looted Cultural Property in 2015.

The commission was set up in 2003 to fulfil the Washington Principles, a 1998 international agreement on the return of Nazi-looted property. But its recommendations are advisory, and it has no power to enforce them.

In 2016, the commission determined that the violin had been looted and ruled that the foundation could keep it if it paid €100,000 in compensation to Hildesheimer’s heirs. The violin was valued at €150,000 and the foundation had spent €50,000 restoring it. Yet the compensation has not been paid. The foundation first claimed that it could not raise the money and now suggests that Hildesheimer was forced to sell his business later than thought and sold the violin beforehand.

The commission dismissed both claims last week, accusing the foundation of failing to make the “necessary effort” to raise the funds.



Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]