Comedian turned leader steps up to role he was born to play

Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday called on Russians to help stop the war against his country. “Thousands of victims, hundreds of prisoners of war who can’t understand why they were sent into Ukraine. To die, to kill others,” the Ukrainian president said in a video in Russian.

“The sooner you tell your government that the war has to stop, the more people will stay alive. Stop those who lie to you and the rest of the world. We can live in peace.”

Refusing a US government offer to evacuate despite fears that Russian troops have orders to kill or capture him, Mr Zelenskyy said he needed “ammunition, not a ride”.

When Russian forces began massing on their border, many Ukrainians looked to their president with a feeling that fate had played a cruel joke on them. Not only was it their misfortune to live next door to a bullying superpower, they were also the only country in the world with a comedian in charge.

Yet in recent days Mr Zelenskyy, the TV comic turned politician, has stepped up to a role many other world leaders have shied away from over the years: defying Vladimir Putin.

The 44-year-old has emerged as the figurehead of resistance, rallying the nation from a secret bunker. On Friday he even emerged for a brief street appearance with his aides, reassuring the country his government was still intact. “Our troops are here, our citizens are here,” he said in a video shot on an iPhone. “All of us are here protecting the independence of our country.”

Surrounded by aides and bodyguards in military fatigues, he combined a guerrilla-leader look with a statesmanlike resolve. Yet when the history books are written, few are likely to draw comparisons between Mr Zelenskyy and politicians such as Winston Churchill. Most elected rulers, after all, do not come to politics after a career in comedy — let alone star in sketches where they played a piano with their penis.

This, though, was Mr Zelenskyy’s previous life, when his ribald brand of political satire made him one of Ukraine’s best-known comics.

However, when he formed the anti-establishment party that won a shock victory in 2019, many still refused to take him seriously. They do now.

“When he was first elected I planned to leave the country — I thought ‘this is the end’,” said Andrei Shevchyk (37), a software developer. “But he has stepped into his role and is defending Ukraine. That video on Friday was important. It symbolised our independence.”

Born to Jewish parents in Russian-speaking south-east Ukraine, Mr Zelenskyy was best known for his role as a high school teacher in the TV satire Servant of the People. His character becomes a political star after a video of him ranting against corruption goes viral, leading him to be elected as president.

In a case of life imitating art, he then decided to form his own political party, named after his TV show, which won the 2019 elections.

For a country tired of stolid, Soviet-moulded politicians, he seemed a breath of fresh air. But his star soon waned over failures to tackle corruption and fears that Mr Putin considered him a soft target.

As war beckoned, Mr Zelenskyy’s humorous style also jarred. When he said in a nationwide address earlier this month that Ukraine would organise a special “day of unity” festival if Russia invaded, few thought it was funny. Some diplomats thought he was being serious, forcing aides to clarify the remark was “ironic”.

In recent days he has looked increasingly tired and bleary eyed, making no secret about his sense of imperilment. He has claimed he and his family are top of a Kremlin hit list and chided the West for not doing more.

Many remain unimpressed with him as a civilian leader, accusing him of being too dovish toward Mr Putin.

Even now, they credit Ukraine’s spirited fightback against the Russians to Mr Zelenskyy’s choice of defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov.

However, the commander in chief has at least done the job required of him — to stand his ground and not flee Kyiv.

“I still don’t think it’s right to have a comedian as a president,” said Mr Shevchyk’s younger brother, Voda (32). “But he is standing with us, and right now that is all that matters.”

