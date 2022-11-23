Cold War echoes as Vladimir Putin looks to take control of the Arctic

Cadets take part in the launch ceremony of the ‘Yakutia’ icebreaker in Saint Petersburg yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Vladimir Putin summoned the spirit of the Cold War yesterday as he unveiled a statue of Fidel Castro alongside the Cuban president and launched two nuclear-powered icebreakers to help Russia dominate the Arctic.

In a snowy Moscow square now named after the former Cuban leader, the Russian president praised Castro as a great man who stood up to rule by diktat, robbery and neo-colonialism.

Earlier in the day, from the warmth of his Kremlin office, Mr Putin stood glumly to attention as he watched by teleconference the launch of the Yakutia and Ural icebreakers in St Petersburg, a move that follows the reopening of Soviet-era naval bases on Russia’s northern shores. The Arctic has become one of the world’s most contested regions. Control of it gives access to huge oil and gas reserves as well as short trade routes between Europe and Asia.

Global warming has opened up shipping lanes and this summer Mr Putin issued a navy doctrine that put influence over the important Svalbard archipelago at its core.

In 2007, the Russian adventurer and parliamentarian Artur Chilingarov dived to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean in a mini-submarine to plant a Russian flag directly under the North Pole, sparking outrage from the US, Canada, Norway and Denmark.

The two new icebreakers join two others already in service, giving Russia what Mr Putin said was the world’s most powerful icebreaker fleet.

Another icebreaker is planned as well as a “super-powerful” version, named the Rossiya.

He added: “The development of this most important transport corridor will allow Russia to more fully unlock its export potential and establish efficient logistic routes.”

