Cold war? Biden sends team to Ukraine to keep eye on weather

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an extraordinary meeting of the Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the situation in Kazakhstan after violent protests, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 10, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, last June. Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool via AP

US President Joe Biden has ordered a team of meteorologists to monitor the weather in Ukraine, as an unusually mild January may have pushed back any plans by Vladimir Putin to invade.

Russia has moved more than 100,000 troops and heavy equipment near the border with Ukraine in the past two months, prompting fears of an invasion in response to Kiev’s increasingly close ties with the West.

Analysts suggested that Russia was positioning its troops to be ready for an offensive in January when the hard winter freeze normally allows for the easy movement of equipment.

But the warmer-than-usual weather at the start of this year now makes any invasion unlikely, unnamed officials told the New York Times, adding that the Biden administration is tracking when conditions are likely to change.

The area around the border is still largely a muddy quagmire, but February could see temperatures plunge.

The reports came as top US and Russian diplomats held much-anticipated talks in Geneva on Monday.

Russia last month made unprecedented security demands, threatening the US and Nato with a military response unless they explicitly barred Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic alliance. The remarks were perceived as a warning of another ground invasion of Ukraine, which lost the Crimean Peninsula to a Russian annexation in 2014.

Kiev continues to fight a Kremlin-fuelled separatist insurgency in the country’s east. Russia’s defence ministry yesterday announced military drills in four regions in the country’s south-west, three of them bordering Ukraine.

About 3,000 troops and 300 military vehicles including Russia’s latest T-72B3 tanks will be involved in the drills.

Separately, missile forces and paratroopers in Russian-occupied Crimea will hold drills to co-ordinate missile strikes later this week.

Monday’s talks in Geneva ended in a stalemate as the US refused to discuss the idea of barring eastern European countries from joining Nato.

Russia’s lead negotiator did not express much optimism, but described the talks as “not hopeless”.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said yesterday that Moscow would know in the coming days if “the talks make sense and where we should be going”.

He said Russia did not have a specific timeline for any outcome of the talks but insisted that Moscow was not prepared to watch Washington drag its feet on the negotiations.

Mr Peskov also lashed out at the US for leaking a planned menu of sanctions against Russia to deter it from invading Ukraine, which, he said, “definitely did not help to build a constructive environment ahead of the talks”.

More diplomatic efforts are expected this week in an attempt to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Russian diplomats are meeting with Nato officials Wednesday and with Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe representatives Thursday. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

