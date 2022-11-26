Codpiece de resistance – French men tackle birth control with DIY jockstraps

French men are taking birth control into their own hands with homemade jockstraps that warm their testicles which they claim naturally reduces sperm count.

The intention is to remove the responsibility from women for contraception.

To produce sperm in large quantities, male testicles have to stay outside the body. However, if heated up to anything above 35 degrees Celsius, the sperm count drops dramatically. Anything below one million sperm per millilitre is tantamount to being infertile.

These pants – or jockstraps, depending on which way they are worn – lift the testicles towards the body, thus heating them up by two degrees.

After three months of wearing them 15 hours a day, a man becomes effectively sterile.

The technique has been around since the late 1970s when Roger Mieusset, an inventor and Toulouse doctor, first tested his thermic pants on a herd of rams.

While he prescribed them to a handful of men per year, he never received funding for a trial, which he said would cost around €900,000 to conduct, and they failed to catch on.

However, with men now eager to redress the gender imbalance in the field of birth control and with no commercial options currently available, do-it-yourself contraceptive jockstrap workshops have been cropping up in cities around France including Toulouse, Paris and Nantes.

Among the pioneers is Erwan Taverne (43) who runs sessions in Toulouse and an association called the action and research group for contraception, whose French acronym is Garcon.

“It’s basically a customised commercial pair of pants,” Mr Taverne, who has been wearing such contraceptive pants and jockstraps for six years, told Midi-Libre newspaper. You make an orifice in the front to allow the penis and scrotum through.

"The testicles don’t have room to pass and so they go up into the entrance of the inguinal canals.”

If a man stops using the underwear, his sperm count should, in theory, go back to normal after a few months.

He insists that between 5 and 10,000 men use heating contraception in France today.

The jockstrap is just one technique. Another is to slip on a silicon ring that does a similar job.

However, French health authorities banned the sale of a commercial version of the heating method invented by a nurse last year on the grounds it had not passed costly European safety tests.

Given the lack of studies on the impact of such heating methods, doctors currently advise not to wear them regularly for more than three years.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]