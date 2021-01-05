‘Clueless’ gang stand trial over botched kidnapping of French heiress (80)

A hard-up British former soldier, a private detective and an aggrieved ex-manager of a leading restaurant were among 13 people who went on trial in France yesterday over the botched kidnapping of a millionaire hotel heiress.

The “clueless” characters are accused of snatching Jacqueline Veyrac off the street in October 2016 and keeping her captive in a van for two days before she escaped without paying them the €5m ransom they were demanding, the Nice court heard.

Their alleged crime started to unravel when their getaway driver had to have his leg amputated, meaning he couldn't take part.

Also, GPS trackers used to follow Ms Veyrac, the owner of the five-star Grand Hotel in Cannes, ended up leading police to a prime suspect.

Ms Veyrac (80), who was held bound and gagged and held in a van, is due to testify on Thursday.

After refusing to swallow a sedative, she was finally freed by a passer-by who heard her muffled cries.

The suspected ringleader of the plot is Giuseppe Serena, the former manager of Michelin-starred La Reserve restaurant in Nice, who was sacked by Ms Veyrac in 2009.

The 76-year-old, who denies complicity in the kidnapping and attempted organised extortion, ordered the abduction to obtain cash to open a new restaurant, the court heard.

He was also accused of an earlier botched kidnap attempt on Ms Veyrac in 2013 which also allegedly involved ex-soldier Philip Dutton.

The 52-year-old from Liverpool presented himself as a “builder” in court and asked for an interpreter.

After he was charged, Mr Dutton’s lawyer Benjamin Charlier told a newspaper that his client had confessed to helping organise the kidnap but had not actually taken part in it.

Mr Serena’s lawyer questioned claims by Dutton that his client was the mastermind and said he had been turned into the “ideal scapegoat” while he was being held on remand for four years.

The trial continues.

