Clooney appeals for boycott over gay death sentences

George Clooney has called for a boycott of the five-star Dorchester in London and other luxury hotels owned by Brunei after the tiny oil-rich nation announced new laws making homosexual acts and adultery punishable by death.

George Clooney has called for a boycott of the five-star Dorchester in London and other luxury hotels owned by Brunei after the tiny oil-rich nation announced new laws making homosexual acts and adultery punishable by death.

Since Wednesday anyone found guilty of homosexuality or cheating on a spouse could be whipped or stoned to death in the south-east Asian country, which has a population of about 430,000.

The laws also introduced amputation of hands or feet as punishment for robbery.

Through the investment agency the Dorchester Collection, the Sultan of Brunei owns The Dorchester, 45 Park Lane and Coworth Park in Berkshire.

Two of Hollywood's best-known hotels, The Bel-Air and The Beverly Hills, are also under its control.

Hollywood star Clooney said: "Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?"

Irish Independent