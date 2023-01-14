| 4.2°C Dublin

Clod dam it: Ukrainian beavers join war effort by making land marshy and more hostile to Putin’s forces

Eager: Beavers are doing their bit for the Ukrainian war effort. PA Expand

Max Hunder

Ukrainian beavers have jointed the war effort to keep Vladimir Putin’s forces out of Ukraine.

Beaver dams that have not been cleared because of the war are helping keep land near the Belarusian border waterlogged, making it easier to defend, Ukrainian forces say.

