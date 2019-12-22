Climate crisis means a race to save Sweden's reindeer

It has been a race against time to bring in the reindeer from their summer grazing grounds in Lapland's mountains, but Per-Martin Kuhmunen, a 39-year-old traditional Sami herder, is triumphant.

"We brought them in today," he says with a grin, as he and other herders sit exhausted, bruised and battered, in a cabin in the village of Abisko in the far-northern corner of Swedish Lapland.

The herders, like those from other districts in Sweden, have been forced to bring their 6,500 reindeer in from mountain pastures a month early after unusually early and heavy snowfall linked to climate change meant their animals could not find food.

"The problem comes when the ground is still warm," says Kuhmunen. "When you get snow on warm ground, you get ice at the bottom, and the food which the reindeer eat becomes frozen."

