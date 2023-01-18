| 0.4°C Dublin

Close

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrested during protest over expansion of German coal mine

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a protest against the expansion of an open-cast lignite mine in Luetzerath, in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay Expand
gg Expand

Close

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a protest against the expansion of an open-cast lignite mine in Luetzerath, in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a protest against the expansion of an open-cast lignite mine in Luetzerath, in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

gg

gg

/

Police officers detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at a protest against the expansion of an open-cast lignite mine in Luetzerath, in Germany. Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Wolfgang Rattay

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside a group of activists yesterday during protests against the demolition of the German coal village of Luetzerath, according to police.

A spokesperson for the police division in the region said it was not yet clear what would happen to Thunberg (20), who joined protesters at the site last week to campaign against the expansion of the mine, owned by energy giant RWE.

Most Watched

Privacy