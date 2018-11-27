Clifftop village sparks outrage by charging tourists €5 to enter

An Italian clifftop village has caused an outcry by charging visitors to enter its historic centre.

An Italian clifftop village has caused an outcry by charging visitors to enter its historic centre.

Tourists have to pay €5 to enter the cobbled heart of Polignano a Mare, a spectacularly sited settlement of whitewashed houses and churches perched on the top of cliffs in the southern region of Puglia.

Turnstiles have already been installed at the entrances to the village, a maze of piazzas, winding streets and panoramic terraces that dates back to the fourth century BC.

Mayor Domenico Vitto said tickets buy not just entry to the town, but popcorn, a doughnut, candyfloss and a drink. The aim is to attract tourists.

Irish Independent