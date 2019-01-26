Clever, tech-savvy Neanderthals 'were long-distance killers'

Neanderthals had the brains to build weapons of long-distance destruction, research has shown.

A team of javelin athletes helped scientists prove the extinct cousins of modern humans were far more efficient hunters than previously thought. Experts had assumed Neanderthals lacked the technology and skill to kill from a significant distance with their crude, wooden spears.

The new study paints a very different picture of their abilities. Using accurate replicas of Neanderthal spears dating back 300,000 years, the javelin throwers managed to hit a target up to 20 metres away.

This was double the distance scientists had believed the "Schoningen" spears could be thrown.

In addition, the spears slammed into the target with sufficient force to kill prey.

"This study is important because it adds to a growing body of evidence that Neanderthals were technologically savvy and had the ability to hunt big game through a variety of hunting strategies, not just risky close encounters," said lead researcher Dr Annemieke Milks, from University College London's Institute of Archaeology.

"It contributes to revised views of Neanderthals as our clever and capable cousins."

Neanderthals vanished from Europe around 40,000 years ago.

