‘Clear off back to your island and eat your porridge’ – Russian politician hits out at Britain in bizarre rant as TV host says UK stole fish and chips

A Russian MP has labelled Britain “more evil” than the United States in an impassioned tirade on state television, during a programme that also accused the UK of stealing the idea of fish and chips from Russia.

The rant by Andrei Isayev at the weekend – which included angry references to porridge, the Queen and rainy weather – comes amid wider anti-British rhetoric in Russia that has already seen the Kremlin label Boris Johnson its number one enemy.

London has been a major supplier of military equipment to Kyiv since the start of the conflict.

Mr Isayev, a pro-Kremlin politician, said that the UK has, “of course, historically” been “more hardcore anti-Russian” than the US, to the nodding agreement of other guests.

He said: “They’re basically Siamese twins, or two heads of a dragon, but Britain has historically been the more evil head of the dragon because in that couple it has responsibility for Europe.”

The “mad” UK and Poland were “seriously discussing the possibility of a direct military clash” with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, he said. “Clear off back to your island. Eat your porridge. Catch your chip and fish [sic] from your foggy marshes.”

In a bizarre turn, Yevgeny Popov, host of state TV programme Special Edition, then claimed the British culinary dish was in fact a Russian innovation.

“It turns out that white fish and chips is Russian,” he said, without elaboration. Mr Isayev agreed, adding: “And pray for your moss-covered queen.”

The comments came after Vladimir Solovyev, another state television host and a chief Kremlin propagandist, threatened a nuclear strike on the UK.

Discussing Russia’s new Sarmat 2 missile, which will be one of the world’s largest and longest-range nuclear missiles, he warned that one such strike would be equivalent to “minus one Great Britain”. London had become “completely boorish” since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, Mr Solovyev said in a broadcast last week.

Britain has long been the subject of the Kremlin’s ire following sanctions over the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

