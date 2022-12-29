Civilians on the move as Russians hit Kherson

HUNDREDS of civilians have fled Kherson, in southern Ukraine, after a fresh wave of attacks by Russian forces seeking to retake the city.

Ukraine’s armed forces said the recently liberated city had been targeted by 33 rockets in the 24 hours leading up to its morning update yesterday.

More tanks and armoured vehicles had been deployed on the southern frontline by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military added.

The warning came as Ukraine’s armed forces appeared to make progress in an attempt to recapture the strategically important city of Kreminna in the eastern Luhansk region.

Kherson was liberated in November after almost nine months of Russian occupation when Moscow’s forces surrendered it as part of their retreat to the opposite bank of the Dnipro river.

When journalists visited in the days after its recapture, the sides were exchanging long-range artillery fire across the river that bisects Ukraine.

The barrage of recent attacks by Kremlin forces on civilian targets, including a hospital maternity ward, has sparked fears among residents.

More than 400 people have left as refugees since Christmas Day, according to local reports, including on evacuation trains organised by Ukraine’s government.

The maternity ward was hit by shells on Tuesday shortly after a baby was born, according to Emine Dzheppar, Kyiv’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs.

A mortar attack on Christmas Eve killed 11 people and left more than 50 injured.

Pictures shared online showed the bloodied bodies of the wounded littered across the streets in central Kherson and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has accused Russia of killing “for pleasure” by striking civilian targets in the beleaguered city.

Elena Selivanova, who has fled Kherson with her daughter, Nika (13), told the BBC: “Before, they [Russian forces] shelled us seven to 10 times a day, now it’s 70 to 80 times, all day long. It’s too scary.

“I love Ukraine and my dear city. But we have to go.”

Russia has reinforced its defences on the frontline around Kreminna, according to British military intelligence.

Ukrainian officials have said their country’s armed forces are putting pressure on Russian units in the area, forcing them to retreat from the city.

Kreminna is considered the gateway to Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the two Donbas cities captured by Russian forces earlier this year in a gruelling and costly military campaign.

However, British defence officials in London have claimed Russian forces tasked with defending the city are in an increasingly vulnerable position.

“In recent days, Russia has probably reinforced the Kreminna sector of its frontline in Luhansk Oblast, as it comes under continued pressure from Ukrainian operations,” the UK Ministry of Defence said yesterday in its daily intelligence briefing.

There is still no prospect of talks to end the war, now in its 11th month.

Mr Zelensky is vigorously pushing a 10-point peace plan that envisages Russia fully respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pulling out all its troops.

But the Kremlin rejected the plan, reiterating its stance that Ukraine must accept Russia’s annexation – announced in September after “referendums” rejected by Kyiv and the West – of four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

“There can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful.”

Russian forces abandoned Kherson city last month in one of Ukraine’s most significant gains of the war.

Kherson region, located at the mouth of the mighty Dnipro River and serving as gateway to Russian-annexed Crimea, is strategically important..