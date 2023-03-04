Pressure is mounting on Ukrainian troops and civilians in Bakhmut, as Kyiv’s forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts suspect may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

A woman was killed and two men were badly wounded by shelling while trying to cross a makeshift bridge out of Bakhmut on Saturday, according to Ukrainian troops who were assisting them.

A Ukrainian army representative said it is now too dangerous for civilians to leave the city by vehicle, with people fleeing on foot instead.

Bakhmut has for months been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive, with Russian troops, including large forces from the private Wagner Group, inching ever closer to Kyiv’s key eastern stronghold.

A Ukrainian police officer helps an elderly woman to leave the city (AP)

A Ukrainian police officer helps an elderly woman to leave the city (AP)

Reporters near Bakhmut on Saturday saw a pontoon bridge set up by Ukrainian soldiers to help the city’s few remaining residents reach the nearby village of Khromove.

Later, they saw at least five houses on fire as a result of attacks in Khromove.

Ukrainian units over the past 36 hours destroyed two key bridges just outside Bakhmut, including one linking it to the nearby town of Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, according to UK military intelligence officials and other Western analysts.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter that the destruction of the bridges came as Russian fighters made further inroads into Bakhmut’s northern suburbs, ratcheting up the pressure on its Ukrainian defenders.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, assessed late on Friday that Kyiv’s actions may point to a looming Ukrainian pullout from parts of the city.

It said Ukrainian troops may “conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sections of eastern Bakhmut”, while seeking to inhibit Russian movement there and limit exit routes to the west.

Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian fighters a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks. It might also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and allow the Kremlin’s forces to press toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the eastern Donetsk region.

As the fighting rages on, civilians remaining in the area spoke about their daily struggles amid near-constant enemy fire.

Bakhmut resident Hennadiy Mazepa and his wife Natalia Ishkova both chose to remain in Bakhmut, even as fierce battles reduced much of the city to rubble. Speaking to the AP on Saturday, Ishkova said that they suffered from a lack of food and basic utilities.

The statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv is covered in sandbags to avoid potential shelling damage (AP)

The statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv is covered in sandbags to avoid potential shelling damage (AP)

“Humanitarian (aid) is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas,” she said.

“I pray to God that all who remain here will survive.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s emergency services reported that the death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit a five-storey apartment block in southern Ukraine on Thursday has risen to 10.

The Main Directorate of Ukraine’s state emergency service said rescuers had pulled three more bodies from the wreckage, some 36 hours after a Russian missile tore through four floors of the building in the riverside city of Zaporizhzhia.

It said that a child was among those killed, and that the rescue effort was ongoing.