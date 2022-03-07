Civilians killed in shelling as efforts to evacuate siege cities break down

Ukrainian servicemen try to save a family caught up in shelling in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: AP Photo/ Andriy Dubchak

Vladimir Putin has been condemned as “barbaric” after civilians attempting to flee the invasion of Ukraine were killed by Russian shells.

Families fleeing their homes with suitcases and pets were “bombarded” with shells as they attempted to leave the city of Irpin, near Kiev.

A family of four, including two young children, were among those reportedly killed after they were pictured lying bloodied in the street as Ukrainian soldiers attempted to save them.

In two other cities, Russian forces again broke ceasefire agreements by attacking humanitarian corridors.

The attacks on civilian routes out of besieged cities were met by a wave of condemnation from Western nations.

In an essay in The New York Times, Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, warned that the invasion was “sinking further into a sordid campaign of war crimes and unthinkable violence against civilians”.

Mr Johnson yesterday spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, about the “increasing threat Russia’s barbaric attacks pose to Ukrainian civilians” and “underlined the UK’s determination to ensure Putin fails”, Downing Street said.

Ukrainian officials said that the attacks had been carried out by “animals” as Olha Stefanishyna, the deputy prime minister, said it was part of a “terroristic plan” by Mr Putin.

The condemnation was echoed by Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, who said that Russian abuses in Ukraine “would constitute a war crime”.

Separately, lawyers working with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN said that they had compiled evidence of “thousands” of war crimes committed by Mr Putin’s forces. Mr Johnson will hold talks with world leaders today as part of a week of intense diplomacy. The British prime minister laid out a plan for defeating Mr Putin, including mobilising an “international humanitarian coalition”, providing more defensive equipment to Ukraine and supporting non-Nato countries such as Moldova and Georgia that are at threat from the “Kremlin playbook”.

Meanwhile, in a telephone call with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Mr Putin blamed the attacks on the government in Kyiv, claiming that “Ukrainian nationalists” prevented civilians and foreign citizens from leaving the cities. Mr Putin has vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.

It comes amid mounting unrest at home for the Russian president, with OVD-Info, an independent protest monitoring group, saying it had

documented the detention of at least 4,366 people in protests in 56 different cities across the country yesterday.

Mr Blinken confirmed that the US and its allies were having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil and natural gas. Oil and gas account for more than half of Russia’s total exports and such a move would have a devastating impact on its economy, but Western nations have so far steered clear of targeting Russian energy exports amid concerns it would also force up already spiralling pump prices at home.

As Western nations consider the prospect of a boycott, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, stepped up pressure on the West to stop buying Russian oil which “smells of Ukrainian blood”.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Mr Blinken said.

Russian forces were accused of launching mortar attacks on residents fleeing Irpin, a small city to the north-west of Kyiv, with its mayor saying that eight civilians, including the family of four, had been killed.

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed a civilian airport in Vinnytsia yesterday, Mr Zelensky said, as he pointed out that the area in central Ukraine was some distance from the Russian border and had so far escaped heavy attack.

A huge Russian convoy north of Kyiv appears to have made limited progress in recent days, although Russia’s defence ministry released footage yesterday showing some tracked military vehicles on the move.

In the capital, Ukrainian soldiers bolstered defences by digging trenches, blocking roads and liaising with civil defence units as Russian forces bombarded areas nearby.

Failures to observe ceasefire agreements were blamed for closing “green corridors” and trapping hundreds of thousands of civilians inside the besieged cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol at the weekend.

A second attempt to evacuate the strategically important port of Mariupol was abandoned last night owing to ­continued Russian shelling.

Doctors fought to save the lives of wounded children as pharmacies ran bare and residents forced to seek shelter faced food and water shortages in freezing weather.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” Anton Gerashchenko, an interior ministry adviser, said.

David Crane, former chief prosecutor of the UN special court, noted that there was increasing cooperation among the international community against the Russian president, as he warned that “Putin and his henchmen will be brought to justice”.

Prof Crane’s Global Accountability Network of lawyers and academics is compiling a list of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces for its clients, which include the ICC. The evidence will also be provided to the UN and any independent court or tribunal constituted under international law.

The allegations include “crimes of aggression, war crimes and crime against humanity” and include the killing of civilians, use of banned weapons and attacks on schools, hospitals and a nuclear plant.

Meanwhile, Warsaw could supply Soviet-era jets to Kyiv while receiving American F-16 jets from Washington, in a proposed deal confirmed yesterday by Mr Blinken.

“We are looking now at the question of planes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes,” Mr Blinken said, without indicating a timeline.

His comments came after Mr Zelensky made a “desperate plea” to the US Congress for more planes and air-defence systems.

That Moscow does not already dominate the skies over Ukraine remains something of a mystery to military experts, with some speculating that the Russian air force’s surprisingly poor showing suggests deep-rooted problems.

In Russia, mothers have accused Mr Putin of deploying their sons as “cannon fodder”, according to video footage of a confrontation with a regional governor that emerged on a day when police detained 4,500 anti-war protesters.

In the video, Sergey Tsivilev, governor of the Kuzbass region in Siberia, stood forlornly on a stage in a school gymnasium as angry soldiers’ mothers accused the Kremlin of lying about the invasion of Ukraine.

“We were all deceived, all deceived. They were sent there as cannon fodder,” one woman shouted. “They are young. They were unprepared.”

As Mr Tsivilev tried to frame the invasion of Ukraine as a “special operation” and not a war, he was shouted down.

“This is a special operation and, at the moment, nobody can give comments about the special operation,” he said. “These guys were used....”

“Used!” One mother interrupted. “So our children were used?” It is not clear from the video who the women are, and whether their sons have been killed in Ukraine.

