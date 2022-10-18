Civilians and police shoot at swarm of deadly drones striking Kyiv

Police officers and civilians in Kyiv shot at swooping Iranian-made drones with Kalashnikov rifles yesterday as a wave of attacks left at least four people dead.

Commuters fled through the streets of the Ukrainian capital looking for cover as the swarm of drones struck during the morning rush hour.

This was the second major attack by Russia on the Ukrainian capital in a week and triggered a warning from city officials that more were expected.

Authorities urged panicked civilians not to shoot at drones amid fears stray gunshots would cause more damage.

“The probability of shooting one down is extremely small and the danger of an inexperienced person shooting outweighs this,” said Denis Monastyrsky, the Ukrainian interior minister.

The warning came after pamphlets were dispersed by civilian groups encouraging people to shoot at the drones with their rifles. One pamphlet said that tracer rounds would be useful in targeting the Shahed-136 Iranian drones but that “the advantages of high-calibre machine guns are not obvious”.

A full mobilisation of men in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24 means that most households now have some military training and access to firearms.

Video showed policemen firing Kalashnikov rifles at the drones flying above Kyiv before they dived and crashed into their targets. Fires broke out in at least one residential block of flats and an electric power station. Vitaly Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that four people had been killed, including one woman who was six months pregnant.

The woman, named locally as Vika, was a sommelier at a wine shop. Her body was found under the rubble along with her husband and cat.

“Twenty-eight drones flew in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to our armed forces and air defence systems, most of the flying terrorists were shot down,” Mr Klitschko said. “A total of five explosions were heard in Kyiv.”

The attacks appeared to come in two waves. The first before dawn yesterday and the second a few hours later during the busy Monday morning rush hour. Videos showed people looking up at the drones before women grab their children and sprint for the nearest basement, firemen run for cover and men with briefcases dash to hiding places.

In another video, police crouch behind cars and fire at a drone which then crashes and explodes behind them. Three officers told Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior ministry, how they had shot an Iranian drone down.

“We opened fire on it. We tried to take cover and after that we saw that it abruptly changed its trajectory and literally exploded about 50m from us,” said one of the officers.

Iran repeated yesterday its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia.

The Kremlin has not commented.

Meanwhile, Fifa is facing calls to throw Iran out of the World Cup weeks before their opening match against England after “kamikaze” drones made by the country were apparently used in the latest wave of attacks by Russia.

British MP Chris Bryant, the chair of the UK’s House of Commons’ All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia and former foreign minister, said any nation found to have “provided military support” for Putin’s invasion should be banished from world sport.

He added: “Sporting authorities around the world and in every sport should be looking very carefully at Iran’s direct engagement and support for Putin in his illegal invasion of Ukraine. Dictatorial regimes relish sporting success. We should deny them that opportunity.”

Fifa and Uefa threw Russia out of world football in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, Moscow has stopped mobilising men for war in Ukraine a week earlier than expected, as the Kremlin attempts to defuse the public backlash against the unpopular draft.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that mobilisation “had been completed” and would end at 2pm yesterday. “Mobilisation has become a huge test for thousands of Moscow families whose fathers, husbands and sons are now serving in the army,” he said.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, had said on Friday that his mobilisation process would be completed in a fortnight, once 300,000 men had been recruited.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]