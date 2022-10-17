Civilian deaths confirmed in Ukraine capital Kyiv after Russian drone attacks during morning rush-hour

A woman warms her dog in Kivsharivka, Ukraine, which has been without gas, electricity or running water supply for around three weeks. Photo: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Sunflower oil storage tanks burn after being hit by Russian suicide drones, which Ukrainian authorities consider to be Iranian-made, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

A relative of a dead serviceman from the Azov regiment visits an exhibition of their portraits titled 'Azov Regiment - Angels of Mariupol' during Defender of Ukraine Day in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

Russia launched drone attacks on the centre of Kyiv during rush hour this morning, while other cities around the country were heavily shelled.

It is the second time in a week it has unleashed strikes across Ukraine while its forces face setbacks on the battlefield.

As residents fled for shelter, Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air attempting to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked central Kyiv.

An anti-aircraft rocket could be seen streaking into the morning sky, followed by an explosion and orange flames.

An official in Ukraine's presidential office said three people were killed in an attack on a residential building in Kyiv. Black smoke poured out of the windows of a targeted building and emergency service workers toiled to douse flames.

Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made “suicide drones”, which fly to their target and detonate. Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out a “massive" attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

Reporters saw pieces of a drone used in the attack that bore the words "For Belgorod" – an apparent reference to Ukrainian shelling of a Russian region bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi later said there had been deaths in other cities too following today's attacks.

The strikes came exactly one week after Russia unleashed its heaviest aerial bombardment of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities since the start of the war – also during morning rush hour.

"All night and all morning the enemy terrorises the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it won't be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory."

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed 37 Russian drones since yesterday evening, or around 85pc of those involved in attacks.

A drone attack also hit the Everi marine terminal in the southern city of Mykolaiv late last night, officials said, damaging sunflower storage tanks and setting aflame leaking oil.

"This is an entirely civilian facility. There is no military," said Andriy, 47, a senior manager who declined to give his last name. He said the attacks were part of a Russian effort to "destroy the economy and to destroy food security".

The new United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk of Austria, said drone attacks on civilians had to stop.

The US embassy in Kyiv also condemned the "desperate and reprehensible" drone attacks. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Iran today repeated its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia.

Some European Union foreign ministers, gathering for talks in Luxembourg today, called for new sanctions against Iran if Tehran's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine is proven.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies and other international groups following the drone attacks.

"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure to freeze civilians and organise total mobilisation to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of G20 for sure," he wrote on Twitter.

Russia has accused Ukraine of hitting targets in Belgorod region near the border. Pro-Russian news sources on Telegram reported that Ukraine had struck Belgorod's airport overnight. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv, which typically does not comment on incidents in Russia.

Elsewhere today, renewed Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, caused it to be disconnected again from Ukraine's power grid, Ukrainian state energy firm Energoatom said.

The plant, which has often been shelled during the war, is occupied by Russian forces but operated by Ukrainian staff.

In southern central Ukraine, a large fire broke out at an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said.

Also today, British military intelligence has said Russia is facing more acute logistical problems in southern Ukraine after a blast on October 8 caused damage to a road-and-rail bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Intense fighting is taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address yesterday.

Bakhmut has been a key target of Russia's armed forces in their slow move through the Donetsk region since taking the key industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July. Soledar is located just north of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian forces, helped by Western arms, have clawed back territory in the southern Kherson region – strategically vital as it links Crimea to the rest of Ukraine – and in parts of the northeast in a major counter-offensive over the past two months.

Ukraine's battlefield successes prompted President Vladimir Putin earlier this month to announce a partial mobilisation, Russia's first since World War Two, a deeply unpopular move that encouraged many men to flee the country.

Today, the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said the Russian capital had "completed" its call-ups and further summons would no longer be issued.

The European Union is due to greenlight a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and provide around half a billion euro in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg: "Morally, politically, even militarily, Russia is losing this war. So, we have to continue supporting Ukraine."

Mr Borrell, who is chairing a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's foreign ministers, said the EU would set up "a powerful training mission deployed out of the borders of Ukraine".

The aim is to train some 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany.

The techniques would range from standard military training to specialised instruction, based on Ukraine's needs. It is hoped that the mission will be up and running by mid-November.

Several EU and Nato nations are already training Ukraine's armed forces on a bilateral basis.

When he was asked what added value the Brussels-headquartered mission would bring, Mr Borrell said he is "strongly convinced that putting together the capacities of the European armies, we can offer a much better product".

Nato started training military instructors in Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The military alliance believes that training the trainers is the most effective way of helping Ukraine's armed forces as it does not require troops needed for battle to leave the country.