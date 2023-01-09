Civil war in the Vatican as Benedict loyalists ‘plan’ to force Pope Francis to resign

Vatican conservatives are waging a “secret plan” to put Pope Francis under so much stress that he resigns, it has been claimed.

The campaign against the Argentinian pontiff began days after the death of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI.

Despite previously stating that he will resign if his health deteriorates, it was thought highly unlikely that Pope Francis would decide to step down while Pope Benedict was still alive to avoid there being three popes living in the Vatican – a situation without precedent that would have embarrassed the Catholic Church.

But with Pope Benedict’s death on December 31, resignation is now a real prospect.

That has opened the way for conservatives, who oppose his liberal stance on issues such as homosexuality, abortion, Communion for remarried divorcees and celibacy for priests, to start moving against him.

They have long seen him as being too critical of capitalism and too liberal on illegal immigration, with some going so far as to deride him as a “communist”.

“The secret plan will be formulated on various axes and phases, but it will have one objective – to place the pontificate under such stress that Francis will have to resign,” an Italian cardinal told La Stampa newspaper yesterday.

The campaign would depend on “the progressive weakening of the Holy Father as well as his doctrinal choices, which will create a great deal of discontent which can be used against him”.

“The opponents of Francis know that right now they are in a minority, that they will need time both to win consensus and to weaken Bergoglio,” the cardinal added, referring to Pope Francis’s name before he became pontiff a decade ago.

Some of his enemies will operate “in the shadows”, while others will be more open in their criticism, the cardinal said. Among the latter will likely be Cardinal Georg Ganswein, who for 19 years was personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI.

In an interview with a German newspaper, he said Pope Francis’s decision to crack down on the use of the traditional Latin mass had “broken the heart” of Pope Benedict.

“It hit him pretty hard,” he told Die Tagespost, describing the Latin mass as “a spiritual treasure”.

And in a soon-to-be published book, titled Nothing But The Truth, Archbishop Ganswein (66) described how he was left “shocked and speechless” after Pope Francis demoted him from the position of prefect of the papal household in 2020.



Other prominent conservative critics of the Pope include Raymond Burke, an American cardinal, and Gerhard Ludwig Muller, a German cardinal and friend of Pope Benedict.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, is also said to be among Pope Francis’s critics.

He recently told an Italian newspaper that the prospect of the Pope resigning was now “more feasible” after the death of Pope Benedict. Pope Benedict surprised the world when he announced his resignation in 2013, using Latin when he informed a hall of cardinals of his decision.