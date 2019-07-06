Four tigers have mauled to death their tamer in southern Italy, fuelling calls for a ban on the use of animals in circuses as parliament debates the issue.

Circus tamer mauled to death by four tigers during training

Police said the 61-year-old tamer, Ettore Weber, was attacked by the tigers on Thursday during a training session in Triggiano, a small town in the Puglia region.

All the circus's eight tigers were impounded by the police, triggering protests from animal welfare associations.

The Anti-Vivisection League (LAV) called for the tigers involved in the attack not to be killed, and urged the government to speed up legislation to ban circus animals. "Tigers must be saved... and placed in an environment suitable for their natural needs", LAV said in a statement.

The Italian parliament is discussing a new bill to ban wild beasts from circuses, after a failed attempt in 2017.

Irish Independent