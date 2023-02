CIA chief says he’s ‘confident’ China is considering arming Russia

The head of the CIA says he is “confident” China is considering sending arms to Russia, a move that could change the course of the war and alter the West’s relations with Beijing.

The warning from William Burns came as Vladimir Putin claimed that the West wants to destroy Russia, and warned Russians as an ethnic group may not survive.

Over the past week, senior US officials have been increasingly vocal about their warnings that Beijing is considering ditching its neutrality in favour of supporting Moscow.

Mr Burns told CBS News on Sunday: “We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”

His warnings came as Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a key ally of Putin, prepared for a trip to Beijing.

China’s top diplomat visited Moscow this week for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. Western intelligence has said that, although Russia has switched its economy onto a war footing, it is still running out of missiles and drones and has been courting Beijing for an arms deal.

“Secretary Blinken and the president have thought it important to make very clear what the consequences of that would be,” Mr Burns said. “It would be a very risky and unwise bet.”

Senior US officials have said China is specifically considering supplying kamikaze drones to Russia. Russia has already been buying kamikaze drones from Iran and launching them against Ukrainian cities.

While the US has been warning of potential Chinese weapons supplies to Russia, the Kremlin has been broadcasting its own messages to the Russian population.

Putin used a speech in front of 200,000 cheering people at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on Wednesday to ram home his concept that Russia is fighting a long existential war for its survival.

And he delivered the same message again yesterday morning in an interview with the Russia-1 TV channel.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” Putin said. “I do not even know if such an ethnic group as the Russian people will be able to survive.”

The interview appeared to have been recorded on Wednesday after his speech at the Luzhniki stadium but held back until Sunday to space out the Kremlin’s messaging.

The Kremlin has relied heavily on TV propaganda to push its agenda and its message that it was forced to invade Ukraine to push back Nato.

Mr Lukashenko is due to fly to Beijing tomorrow for talks that he said would focus on boosting “bilateral relations”. Analysts, though, have said that Belarus is effectively a Russian vassal state and that Mr Lukashenko often acts as an unofficial envoy for Putin.

Debate in Europe has focused on whether to give Ukraine more advanced weapons that could even be used to recapture Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014.

In Germany, a government spokesman said that it would be up to Ukraine how it used more advanced weapons, including whether to attack Russian forces in Crimea which Putin has always seen as a “red line”.

The spokesman also said there were no plans to give Ukraine a Nato defence pact, as some US newspapers had been reporting.

“At the recent meeting of German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Zelensky, this issue played no role at all,” the spokesperson said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)