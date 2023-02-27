| 4.8°C Dublin

CIA chief says he’s ‘confident’ China is considering arming Russia

A local resident gathers tree branches to heat her basement in the frontline Ukrainian city of Vuhledar. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Expand

James Kilner

The head of the CIA says he is “confident” China is considering sending arms to Russia, a move that could change the course of the war and alter the West’s relations with Beijing.

The warning from William Burns came as Vladimir Putin claimed that the West wants to destroy Russia, and warned Russians as an ethnic group may not survive.

