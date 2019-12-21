Christmas is cancelled in Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris kept Christmas going even during two World Wars.

Yet an accidental fire on April 15 has stopped it from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in more than two centuries.

Work is progressing to rebuild the 855-year-old landmark after the fire destroyed its lead roof and spire and was moments away from engulfing its two stone towers.

It has decamped its rector, famed statue, liturgy and Christmas celebrations to a new temporary home, just under a mile away, at another gothic church in Paris called Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois.

