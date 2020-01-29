Chinese visitor passes virus to four staff at German company

The cases raise concerns about the spread of the flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year and has killed 106 people and infected more than 2,800. It spreads in droplets from coughs and sneezes and has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

In one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China, a 33-year-old man apparently contracted the virus on January 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague. The three additional patients were being monitored in isolation at a clinic in Munich.

"A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts. As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday," Bavaria's health minister, Melanie Huml, said in a statement.

The clinic outside Munich. Photo: REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik

German car parts supplier Webasto said earlier yesterday that an employee at its headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria, had become infected following the visit of an employee from China.

A day earlier it said an employee from Shanghai tested positive for the virus upon returning to China.

Confirmation of any sustained human-to-human spread of the virus outside of China, as well as any documented deaths, would bolster the case for reconvening the World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee to consider again whether to declare a public health emergency of international concern.

The independent panel last week twice declined to declare an international emergency.

Outside of China, there have now been 45 confirmed cases in 13 countries, with no deaths so far, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a briefing in Geneva yesterday.

The WHO said a case in Vietnam involved human-to-human transmission outside China and a Japanese official has said there was a suspected case of human-to-human transmission there too.

Andreas Zapf, president of Bavaria's office for health and food safety, said yesterday that the first person infected was 33 and had come into contact with a Chinese woman on January 21.

Mr Zapf said the Chinese woman was from Shanghai but her parents, who are from the Wuhan region, had visited her a few days earlier.

He added that she had arrived in Germany on January 19, appearing not to have any symptoms, but began to feel ill on her flight home on January 23. She sought medical treatment after landing and tested positive for coronavirus.

When that information was relayed back to the German company, a male employee said he felt like he had flu over the weekend and was on Monday advised to get medical treatment.

The head doctor at the clinic where the man is being treated told a news conference yesterday that the patient was awake and responsive and he did not think the man's life was at risk.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the risk to people's health in Germany from the coronavirus remained low.

President Xi Jinping said yesterday that China was sure of defeating a "devil" coronavirus that has killed 106 people, but international alarm was rising as the outbreak spread across the world.

The United States said it was expanding screening of arrivals from China from five to 20 airports and would consider imposing further travel curbs.

From France to Japan, governments were organising evacuations, while Hong Kong - scene of anti-China unrest for months - planned to suspend rail and ferry links with the mainland.

Among countries pulling nationals out of Wuhan, the US Embassy in Beijing said a chartered plane would pick up its consular staff today.

The European Commission said it would help fund two aircraft to fly EU citizens home, with 250 French nationals leaving on the first flight.

Irish Independent