Chinese visitor passes coronavirus to four staff at German company, as EU plans to repatriate Irish in Wuhan

The cases raise concerns about the spread of the flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year and has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000. It spreads in droplets from coughs and sneezes and has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

In one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China, a 33-year-old man apparently contracted the virus on January 21 during a training session with a Chinese colleague. The three additional patients were being monitored in isolation at a clinic in Munich.

"A total of around 40 employees at the company have been identified as potential close contacts. As a precaution, the people concerned are to be tested on Wednesday," Bavaria's health minister, Melanie Huml, said in a statement.

The clinic outside Munich.

German car parts supplier Webasto said earlier yesterday that an employee at its headquarters in Stockdorf, Bavaria, had become infected following the visit of an employee from China.

A day earlier it said an employee from Shanghai tested positive for the virus upon returning to China.

Confirmation of any sustained human-to-human spread of the virus outside of China, as well as any documented deaths, would bolster the case for reconvening the World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee to consider again whether to declare a public health emergency of international concern.

The independent panel last week twice declined to declare an international emergency.

Outside of China, there have now been 45 confirmed cases in 13 countries, with no deaths so far, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a briefing in Geneva yesterday.

The WHO said a case in Vietnam involved human-to-human transmission outside China and a Japanese official has said there was a suspected case of human-to-human transmission there too.

Andreas Zapf, president of Bavaria's office for health and food safety, said yesterday that the first person infected was 33 and had come into contact with a Chinese woman on January 21.

Mr Zapf said the Chinese woman was from Shanghai but her parents, who are from the Wuhan region, had visited her a few days earlier.

He added that she had arrived in Germany on January 19, appearing not to have any symptoms, but began to feel ill on her flight home on January 23. She sought medical treatment after landing and tested positive for coronavirus.

When that information was relayed back to the German company, a male employee said he felt like he had flu over the weekend and was on Monday advised to get medical treatment.

The head doctor at the clinic where the man is being treated told a news conference yesterday that the patient was awake and responsive and he did not think the man's life was at risk.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the risk to people's health in Germany from the coronavirus remained low.

Irish in Wuhan

Irish people who are stranded in the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan and want to leave are expected to benefit from a move by the European Commission to start helping repatriate Europeans.

The Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism, under which it will co-fund two planes to bring EU citizens back from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the virus outbreak.

France had requested assistance to provide consular support to EU citizens in Wuhan.

"This is a first request for assistance and others may follow in the coming days," the commission said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin has indicated its officials were exploring options, including commercial options, for helping Irish citizens to leave the region if needed.

A small community of at least six Irish nationals is living in Wuhan and several are settled with families or partners and will not be leaving.

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and private citizens from Chinese areas hit by the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in China.

A small number of cases has been confirmed elsewhere.

The EU will co-finance the transport costs of the aircraft, the first due to depart France today and the second due to leave later this week.

People who choose to return here from Wuhan will have to undergo medical assessment to determine if they have symptoms or could be incubating the virus.

It may mean that they will have to self-isolate for about two weeks before getting the all-clear and getting confirmation that they do not have the virus.

Death toll

The death toll in mainland China following the outbreak of coronavirus has risen to 132 while nearly 6,000 people are infected, authorities have said.

There were 26 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, with all but one recorded in Hubei province.

Authorities added there had been an increase in the number of cases to 5,974, up by 1,459 from Tuesday's figure.

Countries on Wednesday began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by the outbreak, Wuhan.

Earlier in the morning, a plane carrying Americans who had been in Wuhan left for Anchorage, Alaska, where they will be re-screened for the virus before flying to Ontario, California.

Hospitals are prepared to treat or quarantine people who may be infected.

A Japanese-chartered flight carrying 206 evacuees from Wuhan landed early Wednesday at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The Irish Government is advising against travel "to the province of Hubei".

Meanwhile, the British Government is warning against "all but essential travel" to mainland China amid the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus.

This comes as British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect because of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, British Airways, who operates daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow, said: "We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.

"Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on ba.com."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will cut all rail links to the mainland and halve the number of flights to stop the spread of the virus.

South Korea also said it will send a plane for its citizens and France, Mongolia and other governments have also planned evacuations.

It comes as the United Arab Emirates confirmed the first cases of the virus in a family who recently returned to the Middle East from Wuhan.

China has cut off access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus further.

The lockdown has trapped more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

A Japanese aircraft was bringing 20,000 face masks and protective gear, all in short supply as Hubei's hospitals grapple with a growing number of patients.

Wuhan is building two hospitals in a matter of days to add 2,500 beds for treatment of patients with the virus.

Experts worry the new virus may spread more easily than originally thought, or may have mutated into a form that does so.

The coronavirus family is responsible for causing the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS.

President Xi Jinping said yesterday that China was sure of defeating the "devil" coronavirus.

The United States said it was expanding screening of arrivals from China from five to 20 airports and would consider imposing further travel curbs.

From France to Japan, governments were organising evacuations, while Hong Kong - scene of anti-China unrest for months - planned to suspend rail and ferry links with the mainland.

Among countries pulling nationals out of Wuhan, the US Embassy in Beijing said a chartered plane would pick up its consular staff today.

The European Commission said it would help fund two aircraft to fly EU citizens home, with 250 French nationals leaving on the first flight.

