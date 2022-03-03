Chinese media calls Russian attack an ‘invasion’

China’s state media yesterday called Russia’s war an “invasion” for the first time after its foreign minister expressed “concern” about Ukrainian civilian casualties, suggesting Beijing’s support for Moscow’s campaign is waning.

China Daily called the conflict an “invasion” in an article posted yesterday, language that Chinese state media have so far avoided. The word was later edited out of the story on China Daily’s website but left in a Twitter post.

Wang Yi, the foreign minister, said Beijing was “extremely concerned” about the harm being done to civilians in Ukraine, and that he had had a phone call late on Tuesday with Dmytro Kuleba, his Ukrainian counterpart.

Mr Wang also acknowledged for the first time that the attack was a “war” rather than a “special military operation” as described by Russia and offered to “play a role in realising a ceasefire”.

Beijing has yet to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine and no government officials have called it an invasion, however, as it tries to balance upholding its strategic alliance with Moscow against its already strained ties with the West.

Earlier this month, it seemed ties between the two countries were closer than ever. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing at the start of the Winter Olympics and proclaimed their countries’ partnership had “no limits”.

Beijing initially tried to distance itself from the international backlash. At a UN General Security meeting last week, China abstained on a resolution condemning the invasion. As the conflict grows, it appears to be hoping to position itself as a middleman rather than explicitly siding with Russia.

Mr Kuleba yesterday said Ukraine was willing to strengthen communication with Beijing and that it looked forward to “China’s mediation efforts for the ceasefire”, according to a statement posted on the Chinese foreign ministry’s website.

Going against Kyiv carries financial risks. The EU and US – China’s largest trading partners – have positioned themselves firmly against Russia, and Beijing also has economic ties with Ukraine. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

