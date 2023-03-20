| 11.2°C Dublin

China’s Xi Jinping to meet Vladimir Putin in boost for isolated Russian leader

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

Emily Wang Fujiyama and Joe McDonald

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court (ICC) charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.

Mr Xi’s government gave no details of what the Chinese leader hoped to accomplish.

