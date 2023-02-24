| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

China calls for a ceasefire and peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 12-point plan

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Expand

Close

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Independent.ie Newdesk

China has called for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the fighting that started one year ago.

While saying it has a neutral stance, China has also said it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticise its invasion of Ukraine or even refer to it as such.

Most Watched

Privacy