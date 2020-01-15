'Children who watch screens in morning struggle with speech'

Young children left to watch screens in the morning are three times more likely to suffer speech or learning difficulties and often exhibit disturbed behaviour, according to French research.

Young children left to watch screens in the morning are three times more likely to suffer speech or learning difficulties and often exhibit disturbed behaviour, according to French research.

A study released by the French Public Health authority yesterday said children were likely to become agitated from watching televisions, tablets or mobiles in the morning, and tended to remain disturbed for the rest of the day.

Passive screen watching can make them more prone to attacking other children at school, according to the University of Rennes study, which looked at 276 children aged three to six. It concluded that speech or language disorders were three times more likely in children left to watch screens in the morning.

The risk was six times higher if the children did not talk with their parents about what they watched, according to the study.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In