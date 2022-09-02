Children who are born from frozen embryos could have a higher risk of cancer

Children born from frozen embryos may have a higher cancer risk later in life

Children born from IVF that uses frozen eggs may have a higher risk of cancer, a study suggests.

Eggs are often frozen when a woman is young to enable her to have children later in life. Official UK guidance was updated earlier this year so that they can now be stored for 55 years.

The technique is also used so women who are ill can have children before medicine, such as chemotherapy, damages their eggs.

The freezing, storing and thawing of eggs can cost up to €11,600.

Researchers looked at data of almost eight million children born in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden since the mid-1980s, of which 171,000 were conceived with fertility treatment.

More than 22,630 of the technology-assisted births involved frozen embryos, and scientists found that 48 of these children went on to be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 18, a rate of 30.1 for every 100,000 person-years.

In contrast, the rate of cancers for fresh-embryo transfers was 18.8 per 100,000 person-years.

When accounting for all factors, the scientists say the risk of cancer is 59pc greater for children born from a frozen embryo procedure than a fresh embryo, and 65pc greater than from natural conception.

The scientists from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden say the small number of cancer cases mean findings should be treated with caution, but do say they “raise concerns”.

In the UK, data from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the Department for Health, which oversees fertility treatments, show that more than 25,000 frozen embryos were transferred in 2020, 46pc of all IVF.

Rachel Cutting, HFEA director of compliance and information, said: “Health outcomes in children conceived using assisted reproductive technology is a high priority for the HFEA and we provide high-quality information for patients and professionals using the new and emerging research we monitor.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

