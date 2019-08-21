Germany has for the first time allowed children whose parents were suspected members of Isil to return to Germany from northern Syria.

Children of Isil members to be welcomed back to homeland

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said it will push for more such children to come to the country.

Like other western countries, Germany faces a tricky decision on how to deal with citizens who went to the Middle East to join groups like Isil, which was driven out of its last territorial enclave in March by US-backed forces.

Three of the four repatriated German children are orphans, according to German media.

