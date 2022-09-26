Children learn ‘art of murder’ as gangs form links to global cocaine trade

The Albanian gangs have flooded countries such as Ireland and Britain with cheap cocaine

Every day between 5pm and 9pm children as young as 10 years old gather on a concrete football pitch in the northern Pascuales district of Guayaquil, in western Ecuador, to be taught how to kill.

For four hours as the sun sets over the port city, the school for sicarios (hitmen) shows its pupils how to load weapons, track targets and kill them.

The schools, an open secret, are the first step to joining gangs competing for a share of the cocaine export market, which in Europe is now dominated by Albanian mobsters. But graduation is not guaranteed for the aspiring young assassins.

Recruits are first expected to murder a rival gang member, or in some cases, a relative. “They made some kids murder their cousins or uncles,” said Juan (16). “It’s about proving loyalty.”

He has killed 45 people in cold blood since he signed up aged 12. “If they refuse, they’ll be killed. They have no choice.”

The growth of the killing camps comes as fierce new battles emerge in the bustling port city, the gateway to the country’s Pacific beaches and Galapagos Islands. It has been turned into a warzone as cocaine gangs fight for supremacy.

According to British police sources, of the record 11 tonnes of the drug seized in the UK last year, much is likely to have been brought in from South America by criminals from the Balkans.

They ship it to Britain, via Belgium or the Netherlands, which they have turned into Europe’s principal drug gateways.

Migration from Albania, one of Europe’s poorest countries, has enabled its gangs to take over networks once dominated by Italian Mafia families.

The fragmentation of organised criminal structures in South America, since a peace treaty was signed in 2016 with Farc guerillas, has enabled Albanian gangs to sideline traditional Italian and Mexican middlemen and negotiate directly with cocaine producers.

They now largely command the entire supply chain from the southern continent to Europe.

This has brought cheap, good-quality cocaine to countries such as Ireland and Britain, where its use is common.

In the poorest neighbourhoods of Guayaquil, murder has become almost routine, and many victims are children and teenagers.

Two brothers, aged six and 10, were shot dead in their home last month as they played. A third, aged five, was injured. They were thought to have been “collateral damage”, until police said that one their father’s drug rivals had deliberately targeted them.

Official statistics reveal, so far, three times as many under-18s have murdered in Guayaquil in 2022 than in 2021.

Prosecutors linked to cases against drug traffickers and journalists who expose their networks have also been assassinated. Two weeks ago a car bomb killed five people in the city.

Ecuador’s interior minister, Jose Serrano Salgado, did not respond to requests for comment. But he has said the bombing was a declaration of war by the gangs.

Guillermo Lasso, its president, declared a state of emergency immediately after the incident, imposing curfews and checkpoints.

But it is too late. Myriad corruption scandals in the country linked to drugs show it is fast becoming a narcostate.

