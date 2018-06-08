Children among dead as vehicle crammed with asylum seekers crashes in Greece
A smuggling vehicle crammed with asylum seekers has crashed on a road in northern Greece, killing six people, including three children, authorities said.
Four more people were severely injured, police said.
The vehicle had 16 people in it when it veered off the road and crashed into rocks near the town of Kavala.
Police said the cause of the accident is unclear.
The nationalities and identities of the asylum seekers were not immediately known.
Police said the vehicle had come from the north-eastern Evros border region with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.
Press Association